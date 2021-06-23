Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

FADEL Announces Launch of the Statement Portal - Delivering Royalty Statements for Authors Online

By PRWeb
Times Union
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. FADEL®, leading provider of Rights and Royalty Management software for publishers, today announced the launch of Statement Portal, the latest innovation in royalty statement delivery online. This cloud solution empowers publishers to strengthen author and agent relations and attract new talent by providing a comprehensive set of author self-service capabilities and secure statement and document delivery services.

www.timesunion.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
City
Lebanon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Online Book#Fadel#Prweb#Product Management#The Statement Portal#Life Sciences#Fadel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Software
Related
Lake Forest, CAdsnews.com

RES.NET Announces Enhanced REO Portal

RES.NET, a Lake Forest, California-based technology platform specializing in loan default management, announced that an enhanced version of its REO portal is now available. In a press release, the company says this new version has advanced features and functionality capable of providing a more intuitive user experience, as well as helping users more effectively manage an existing client base while preparing for future growth.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Empower, Ltd. Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And Extraordinary Meeting Date For Proposed Business Combination With Holley

Empower, Ltd. (NYSE: "EMPW" "EMPW-UN" and "EMPW-WT") ("Empower"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Empower's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Extraordinary Meeting"). At the Extraordinary Meeting shareholders of Empower will consider the previously announced proposed business combination with Holley Intermediate Holdings, Inc. ("Holley").
Financial ReportsAnchorage Press

BellRock Brands Announces Update on Delay in Filing Financial Statements

DENVER, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual and interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Filings") and the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Interim Filings"), respectively. At this time, the Company cannot confirm the anticipated filing date, but the Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings as soon as possible. In the interim, the Management Cease Trade Order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021 remains in place.
Boston, MAhomenewshere.com

Planon launches online Marketplace to deliver specialized PropTech add-on applications to corporate real estate and facility management market

BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Planon, the leading, global provider of innovative Real Estate and Facility Management software, announced today that it has launched its online Marketplace to feature new add-on applications and integrations, which have been developed by Planon and its network of innovative technology partners. This online overview is an excellent new resource for organizations who are looking for the latest options around digitalization in this rapidly expanding world of PropTech.
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Portal Schools Launches At Belkin International Campus

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portal Schools, an emerging network of independent high schools in Los Angeles, today announced its inaugural class for the 2021-22 school year will be co-located at Belkin International's headquarters beginning August 2021. Over the next five years, Portal will open an additional seven sites in the Los Angeles area, all situated on corporate partner campuses across a range of industries.
EconomyBusiness Insider

NG Energy Announces Filing of Annual and Q1 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (together, the "Financial Statements"), related management discussion and analysis (together, the "MD&A") and officer certificates on www.sedar.com, as required by the applicable Canadian Securities laws.
SoftwareCMSWire

Tealium Announces Functions, Northpass Integrates with HubSpot & More CX News

Tealium, a Customer Data Platform (CDP), has announced Tealium Functions, a free feature within the Tealium CDP. It is designed to allow customers to connect custom destinations, manage data, automate workflows and launch new use cases. Tealium Functions gives developers a canvas to leverage JavaScript code in order to build custom solutions and launch new use cases.
TechnologyTimes Union

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Beonprice & Juyo Analytics announce partnership to provide world class analytics and Business Intelligence to customers

The two tech companies join forces to combine the strategic vision of Juyo with the operational vision of Beonprice within one integrated solution. The new reporting feature gives Beonprice’s customers access to easy, agile and personalized data visualization that allows hotels to better identify opportunities in their data and adapt strategies.
New York City, NYTimes Union

LendIt Fintech USA Reunites the Fintech Community with its Return to a Physical Event in 2022

Flagship event will welcome 5,000+ attendees to Javits Center in New York City in May. LendIt Fintech, the leading event series dedicated to financial services innovation, today announced that its flagship event, LendIt Fintech USA, will return to the New York Javits Center on May 25-26, 2022. Now in its tenth year, LendIt Fintech USA has grown from a small community event with 350 attendees in 2013 to over 5,000 people today. Taking place in the financial capital of the world, LendIt Fintech USA is New York City’s largest fintech event, and brings together banks, fintechs and investors seeking to learn and conduct business. Over 10,000 one-on-one meetings take place at LendIt Fintech USA every year, and many of these meetings are catalysts for deals and partnerships that emerge in the months following the event.
BusinessTimes Union

Exago Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

On July 1, 2021, Exago marked its fifteenth anniversary. The software start-up that launched in 2006 is now an established leader in the embedded business intelligence market. Co-founders, CEO Mike Brody and CTO Stew Meyers started Exago because, as colleagues at Mike’s previous company, Transcentive, they saw how business users struggled with self-service reporting applications. They believed they could build something better, and after Computershare bought Transcentive, they did just that.
InternetTimes Union

Adlava Partners with Innovate.Vegas for Cutting Edge Website Redesign

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Marketing and software agency Adlava announced a partnership with the City of Las Vegas to create a new website for Innovate.Vegas — with the goal of highlighting the city’s upcoming projects and events. Adlava’s goal was to showcase and highlight each unique project, while enticing new businesses to bring their projects here as well. In the end, Adlava designed a site that shows users exactly what they need to see while offering a straightforward experience.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

CM Life Sciences And Sema4 Announce Release Of Definitive Proxy Statement For July 21 Shareholder Meeting To Vote On Business Combination

CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC and Corvex Management LP, has filed its definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination with Sema4. The definitive...
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
BusinessTimes Union

Acumen Information Systems Chosen to Serve RKL eSolutions Sage 300 ERP Practice

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. RKL eSolutions is transitioning the Sage 300 client base to Acumen Information Systems effective July 1st, 2021. Acumen and RKL have worked together for many years sharing resources, knowledge and client projects. RKL considered several other Sage 300 Partners, but the choice to choose Acumen was made easier because of their existing relationship.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Braze Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Karyopharm Announces Expansion Of Royalty Agreement With Healthcare Royalty For Up To $100 Million

NEWTON, Mass., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced the expansion of its royalty agreement with entities managed by HealthCare Royalty Management, LLC (HCR) for up to $100 million in new financing to support the ongoing development and commercialization of XPOVIO® (selinexor), the Company's first-in-class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound, and for the clinical development of Karyopharm's other programs, including eltanexor. XPOVIO is currently marketed in the U.S. for multiple hematologic malignancy indications and has received conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. Eltanexor is currently being investigated for the treatment of patients with refractory myelodysplastic syndrome.
MLSazhomesnj.com

Accessibility Statement

Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group is committed to ensuring digital accessibility for people with disabilities. We are continually improving the user experience for everyone and applying the relevant accessibility standards. Measures to support accessibility. Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group takes the following measures to ensure the accessibility of https://azhomesnj.com/:. Include...
Marketscryptoglobe.com

AscendEX Launches Hummingbot Liquidity Portal

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the launch of the Hummingbot Liquidity Mining Portal. AscendEX users will be able to access tools and upside that were previously only available to a small circle of sophisticated market makers. In celebration of the Hummingbot Liquidity Portal integration, AscendEX will launch a campaign starting June 22, at 12:00 a.m. UTC where users can earn a share of a 200,000 USDT reward pool. The campaign will initially support two trading pairs, BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT. AscendEX will launch eight additional pairs on Hummingbot Miner in the coming weeks.