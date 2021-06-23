Cancel
Wildlife

Mechanism of magnetic sensing in birds

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Humans perceive the world around them with five senses -- vision, hearing, taste, smell and touch. Many other animals are also able to sense the Earth's magnetic field. For some time, a collaboration of biologists, chemists and physicists centred at the Universities of Oldenburg (Germany) and Oxford (UK) have been gathering evidence suggesting that the magnetic sense of migratory birds such as European robins is based on a specific light-sensitive protein in the eye. In the current edition of the journal Nature, this team demonstrate that the protein cryptochrome 4, found in birds' retinas, is sensitive to magnetic fields and could well be the long-sought magnetic sensor.

SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Birds See Magnetic Fields Thanks to a "Quantum Compass"

Have you ever wondered how birds find their way during seasonal migration?. They can do this year after year because they have the ability to detect Earth's magnetic field. With a new study, scientists have gotten a step closer to identifying how birds do that exactly, and believe it or not, it involves quantum mechanics doing its magic right in their beady eyes, according to a press release.
WildlifeBBC

Clues to how birds migrate using Earth's magnetic field

The mystery of how birds migrate long distances over land and sea is a step closer to being cracked. By studying robins, scientists have found clues to how birds sense the Earth's magnetic field. Just as you might reach for a magnetic compass to find which way is north or...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Quantum birds

WildlifeEurekAlert

Light-sensitive protein in eye of birds is magnetic sensitive as well

Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Recently, a collaboration of researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), Universities of Oldenburg (Germany) and Oxford (UK) have been gathering evidence suggesting that a specific light-sensitive protein in the eye named cryptochrome 4 is sensitive to magnetic fields and plays essential roles in magnetic sensing in migratory birds such as European robins. The results have been published in Nature (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03618-9) on June 23 and selected as the cover paper.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Source of a Weird Quantum Sense Found in an Actual Migratory Bird For The First Time

When you're as tiny as a European robin, crossing the continent for the winter is no small feat. We now know its secret to keeping on track over vast distances – an innate ability to harness the weirdness that sits at the heart of quantum physics. Long hypothesized as means by which animals might sense the tug of Earth's weak magnetic field, a non-classical response to light has been observed taking place within a protein expressed in the eyes of a night-migratory songbird. A collaboration between researchers from institutions around the globe put the small bird's cryptochrome protein complex through its paces...
WildlifeScientist

New Study Fuels Debate About Source of Birds’ Magnetic Sense

A protein found in robins’ eyes has all the hallmarks of a magnetoreceptor and could help birds navigate using the Earth’s magnetic fields, according to a study published today (June 23) in Nature. The research, an intensive in vitro analysis of robin cryptochrome 4 (Cry4), revealed that the protein is magnetically sensitive and fulfills several predictions of one of the leading quantum-based theories for how avian magnetoreception might work.
