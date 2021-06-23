MLB has a rule to prevent 'bad-faith' substance checks from Joe Girardi and managers like him
Joe Girardi, the Phillies manager and baseball lifer, inserted himself into the heart of baseball’s sticky substance conversation on Tuesday night. Nationals starter Max Scherzer had already been checked by the umpires — as required by baseball’s new enforcement policy — twice, in the first and third innings. Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer again in the fourth, with one on and one out in a game Washington led at the time, 3-1. Scherzer was not a fan of that request.www.sportingnews.com