During the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, a nursing home for the elderly in Agios Stefanos, north of Athens, went into full lockdown for two months. The staff took tests and locked themselves in with the residents, thus ensuring a fool-proof quarantine for their share of the most vulnerable segment of the population. Three weeks before the end of this period, director Christos Barbas and cinematographer Michalis Geranios joined them to document the first such known case globally, which resulted in the film Through the Window Glass, which has just world-premiered at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival.