Naturally Inspired Filtration Bottles

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParley For The Oceans and Brita are on a mission to end single-use plastic water bottles by introducing the Future of Water. This long-term partnership is a design exploration that envisions what Brita products and access to safe drinking water could look like in the future. Brita is working towards having zero plastic waste to landfill by 2030, creating fully curbside recyclable packaging using 100% recycled fibers and removing 20 billion single-use plastic water bottles from circulation per year by 2030.

#Plastic Bottles#Plastic Waste#Filtration#Water Bottles#Design#Food Drink#Parley For The Oceans#Parley A I R Strategy#Redesign
