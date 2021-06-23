Save $34 on AirPods Max [Today Only]

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived, bringing huge savings on Apple's AirPods line. Right now, the standard AirPods have dropped to $100 at Amazon, while AirPods Pro are $190. That's within a buck of the all-time best price for AirPods and within $21 of the best AirPods Pro price. Needless to say, both are far better than what you'd pay if you walked into an Apple Store right now.