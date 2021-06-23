Save $34 on AirPods Max [Today Only]

Today's rendition of the Dealmaster has discounts on a number of gadgets we at the Ars Orbiting HQ have previously recommended. Eufy's Indoor Cam 2K, one of our favorite indoor security cameras for those on a budget, is $10 off, for instance, while UE's crisp-sounding and rugged Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker is down to $65. Multiple SKUs of Apple's impressive M1 MacBook Air are on sale, as is Anker's compact PowerPort III Nano USB-C fast charger. A number of PC games we like, including recent Ars GOTY Hades, Control, and Celeste, are deeply discounted as part of Steam's ongoing Summer Sale, while Switch owners can get the lowest price we've tracked on the Ars-approved Monster Hunter Rise.