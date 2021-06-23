Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

A $16,000 ‘Stimulus’ Check Could Be Coming Soon. Here Is What We Know.

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 9 days ago

Ethen Kim Lieser

Stimulus,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NUe5_0adAooMU00

How can parents get their hands on such a hefty sum? As part of Biden’s ambitious stimulus bill, individuals who pay out of pocket for child care services can now collect those related expenses in the form of tax credits of $8,000 for one child and up to $16,000 for two or more children.

A $16,000 ‘Stimulus’ Check Could Be Coming Soon. Here Is What We Know.

Many financially struggling American parents already have July 15 circled on their calendars, as that is the date when the first batches of expanded child tax credits approved under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan begin to head out to eligible bank accounts.

Do take note, though, that those modest monthly payouts might seem like pocket change when compared to another tax credit that’s also targeting cash-strapped parents. Keep in mind that particular “stimulus” could reach as high as an eye-opening $16,000.

How can parents get their hands on such a hefty sum? As part of Biden’s ambitious stimulus bill, individuals who pay out of pocket for child care services can now collect those related expenses in the form of tax credits of $8,000 for one child and up to $16,000 for two or more children.

According to the Internal Revenue Service , to be eligible for the full tax credit, a household’s adjusted gross income must be less than $125,000—and if the income eclipses that amount, the credits will phase out at a 50 percent clip. The rate will phase down again to 20 percent for those earning $183,000 and will stay at that level until the income hits $400,000. And for those earning $438,000 or more, the tax credits will completely phase out.

More from The National Interest Run to the Bank Now: More Stimulus Checks Are Out (And the Bad News...) If You Didn’t Get a Stimulus Check, Your Kid Probably Won’t, Either Child Tax Credit 'Stimulus Payments': Here's What to Expect

To make life easier when tax season arrives next year, the IRS is recommending that parents take action now. They should keep all receipts and forms that show what was paid to babysitters, nannies, daycare, and camps, among others.

Then during tax season, make sure to fill out Form 2441 and attach it to the completed tax return. The IRS will handle the rest.

Be aware that these particular credits are entirely different from the expanded child tax credits , which are also from the American Rescue Plan.

Eligible parents can now collect as much as $3,600 per year for a child under the age of six and up to $3,000 for children between ages six and seventeen. What this means is that beginning July 15, a $250 or a $300 direct cash payment for each child will head into the bank accounts or mailboxes of parents every month till the rest of the year.

The IRS has also launched two new online tools that are specifically designed to assist families manage and monitor the monthly payments from the credits. The first one—called the Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant —will allow parents to answer a series of questions to determine whether they qualify for the checks. The other tool—known as the Child Tax Credit Update Portal —will allow “families to verify their eligibility for the payments and if they choose to, unenroll, or opt out from receiving the monthly payments so they can receive a lump sum when they file their tax return next year,” the agency’s release writes .

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Minneapolis-based Science and Tech Editor who has held posts at Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and Arirang TV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn .

Image: Reuters

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Tax Credits#The National Interest Run#The Bad News#The American Rescue Plan#Science And Tech Editor#The Korea Herald#Lincoln Journal Star#Asianweek#Arirang Tv#Linkedin#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Google
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued earlier this month. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Income TaxAOL Corp

Millions of tax refunds may be delayed as IRS backlog swells, report finds

The Internal Revenue Service's backlog of tax returns more than tripled over last year, according to a new report, as it stretched to enact last-minute tax legislation and provide much-needed stimulus payments earlier this year. The delay could affect many Americans still waiting on tax refunds. “The 2021 filing season...
POTUSNewsweek

When Do Child Tax Payments Start? Dates, Deadlines for Opting Out

Advance payments for federal Child Tax Credit, which are being issued as part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, will be issued to those eligible starting in July, the president said in a statement on June 21. The Child Tax Credit offers $3,000 to families with children aged between...
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

You’re about to start getting $3,600 stimulus payments, but there’s one big problem

Exactly two weeks from today, the first of six new monthly stimulus checks will start arriving in Americans’ mailboxes. Or, of course, in their bank accounts, provided they’re registered with the IRS. When coupled with a tax credit next year, this benefit will total as much as $3,600 for each eligible child. These expanded federal child tax credit payments stem from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package from back in March, and they’re a potential game-changer for families. But there’s an important new stimulus check update to share about all this. One that many people might not be aware of, and...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
We Are Iowa

Scammers now targeting Child Tax Credit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Phishing emails, robocalls and weird texts. So many of us are used to scammers trying to get our hard-earned money. But a new scam is emerging this summer as people are getting their advanced payments of the Child Tax Credit. Christopher Miller with the Internal Revenue...
Personal FinancePosted by
CBS Sacramento

Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You’re Owed

(CBS Baltimore) — The revised Child Tax Credit is due to start in just two weeks. Yet a recent study from Data For Progress showed that about half of eligible Americans don’t know it’s coming. On July 15, parents will be sent the first installment of what could add up to $3,600 per child, whether they expect it or not. Those who aren’t aware may be pleasantly surprised. Those who are aware may want to take additional steps to ensure they receive what they’re owed or opt out of monthly payments in 2021. That’s where the Child Tax Credit Update...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Much Larger Payment Incoming With A Catch

You need to wait exactly two more weeks when the first of the newly refurbished stimulus check payments would start coming through your mailboxes. There is a possibility of you receiving it in your bank account if you have registered yourself with the IRS. If you actually add this to the tax credit that you will face next year, you could be looking at a payment of $3,600 per child.
Income TaxPosted by
Retirement Daily

Understanding Your Income Tax Return

Income taxes are money the government collects based on what you’ve earned. This is one of the primary methods the United States government uses to pay for its undertakings, everything from defense to schools to road repairs are funded by income taxes. In some countries, income taxes are simple and handled almost exclusively behind the scenes. In the United States, our tax code is more complex, and individuals benefit from being more educated on its intricacies.
Personal Financeaba.com

IRS: Child Tax Credit Recipients Now Able to Submit Direct Deposit Information

Families eligible to receive the expanded child tax credit payments now have the ability to update their bank account information so they can easily receive their payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. The IRS made updates to its online Child Tax Credit Update Portal at IRS.gov, and said that any changes to routing information made by Aug. 2 will apply to the Aug. 13 payment and all subsequent monthly payments for the remainder of the year.
Income TaxPosted by
AL.com

Stimulus latest update: New IRS tool lets you input banking info, first payments July 15

The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new tool that allows families to update their bank account information ahead of the first child tax credit payment set for July 15. Families will receive their July 15 payments by direct deposit on the bank account currently on file with the IRS. Those who are not enrolled for direct deposit will receive a check. Then, people can use the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to update their direct deposit information.
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Child tax credit to start hitting bank accounts this month

DES MOINES, Iowa — Families across the U.S. are receiving a larger child tax credit this year. The government raising the child tax credit is a part of the American Rescue Plan. Instead of waiting until tax time half of the child tax credit is going out immediately to help families in the form of automatic monthly payments starting in July.
Income TaxAberdeen News

IRS looking for organizations to assist with tax preparations

The Internal Revenue Service is looking for organizations statewide to help with free income tax preparation in South Dakota. The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly are programs that offer free basic tax return preparation to taxpayers in local communities. This year, the IRS is looking to top last year's turnout of 35 sites across the state.