MERIDEN — Laughter and joy filled the air at the water park at City Park as Eva Kim Marquez, park attendant, watched children playing with a smile on her face. She loves to look after the children on hot summer days, especially since Gov. Ned Lamont advised residents Sunday about a heat wave expected to impact Connecticut this week. Temperatures may even come close to 100 degrees throughout central Connecticut, according to Gary Lessor, a meteorologist at Western Connecticut State University. He advised residents who don’t have an air conditioner to look for a cooling center by calling 2-1-1.