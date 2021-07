MERIDEN — A downtown business owner and landlord said he was unaware of the city’s switch to a digital platform to collect parking fees. Ross Gulino, who owns buildings that house businesses and apartments on West Main and Colony streets, said early Friday that the changes to the parking system impact his residential and business tenants. At that point, he questioned whether long-term parking agreements for tenants and after-hours arrangements were still valid as well as validation codes for business owners.