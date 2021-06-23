Cancel
Elections

Just wait: Eric Adams may well have won, but we just don’t know yet

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 9 days ago
From left to right: Eric Adams, Maya Wiley, and Kathryn Garcia Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News

The first-wave numbers are in: In early voting and on primary day, Eric Adams got 31.7% of first-place votes. Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia were about 9.5 and 12 percentage points behind him, leading some to declare it highly unlikely that Adams won’t wind up the Democratic nominee for mayor. If we were to bet money at this point, of course we’d put it on Adams, but it’s premature to declare him the victor.

Let’s reiterate why, especially if Adams happens to spout more nonsense about people potentially “stealing” the election from him.

The point of ranked-choice, or instant-runoff, voting is for a candidate to get more than 50%. If that majority support doesn’t come from first-place votes, it can come from the second-place votes (or lower) of people whose preferred candidates have been eliminated. Counters then start reassigning votes of voters whose top choice was a sure loser. They go bottom to top, reassigning eliminated candidates’ choices until someone hits that magic majority.

For more than 68% of the voters so far tallied, their first choice was for someone other than Adams, who needs another 18.3% of the total vote to win. It is quite likely but not certain that will come from people who put other candidates atop their ballots.

Many of those who wanted Scott Stringer, who Tuesday night landed with 5% of the vote, may well have picked fellow progressive Wiley as their runner-up over the more moderate Adams. Andrew Yang, who took in nearly 12% of first-place votes, formed an alliance with Garcia in the final days of the campaign. Many of his voters can be expected to choose her over Adams as a fallback.

Finally, we will find out: Did more of Wiley’s voters choose Adams over Garcia, or did more of Garcia’s voters choose Adams over Wiley?

(Add to all this the fact that at least 86,000 already returned mail-in ballots have yet to be plugged into the totals.)

In a 2018 ranked-choice election for San Francisco mayor, the candidate who was initially about 10 points behind in first-place votes overtook the first-place candidate in the next round of counting. While that initial-first-place candidate still wound up winning, the reordering shows that you can’t always take such a margin to the bank.

Tuesday night, Adams resisted giving a victory speech, a posture he must hold to in the long days to come. The Board of Elections will take at least a week just to add in those mail-in votes, and to issue an updated order of finish. Deep breaths, New York; let the chips fall.

