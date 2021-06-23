Cancel
Law

Hate crime case classified as "complex," trial date set for next year

KATC News
KATC News
 9 days ago
The federal hate crime case against Chase Seneca has a trial date in 2022.

Last month, the court set March 14 as the trial date. Since his indictment in March, multiple motions have been filed asking the court for more time for the discovery process because of the nature of the case. The government filed a motion, which the defense did not oppose, asking the court to certify the case as "complex," which means it will not have to follow usual federal scheduling requirements for a speedy trial. In that ruling, the court noted that Seneca's attorney likely will have him evaluated, and the discovery process will be complicated.

It is "unreasonable" to expect the parities to be ready for trial within the usual timelines, the court decided.

The federal indictment accuses Seneca of using Grindr and Snapchat to lure a victim to meet him, and of using a hammer and a knife in his attempt to murder the victim and dismember him so he could use the victim's body parts as mementos or food. It also accuses him of kidnapping or trying to kidnap two other people, and of destroying information on his phone that tied him to the first victim. The indictment alleges that Seneca was motivated to kill the men because they are gay.

He also faces charges of attempted murder and hate crime in state court.

The man Seneca is accused of trying to kill, Holden White, granted KATC an interview last fall. If you'd like to see it, click here .

KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

#Kidnapping#Hate Crime#Murder#Chase Seneca
