Metallica have dropped a live video of an August 10th, 1991 performance of their track “Sad But True“. The footage was captured during a show at Gentofte Stadion in Copenhagen, Denmark. This live video will be included as part of a DVD titled “Live at Gentofte Stadion” that is due to be included in the upcoming remastered deluxe box set edition of their self-titled album (aka ‘The Black Album‘), due out September 10th.This particular show served as the first ‘proper’ show the band performed in support of ‘The Black Album‘. Further details on the remastered set here.