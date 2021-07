This time of the year is like flipping a switch for bowhunters, says Christian Berg, Editor of Petersen's Bowhunting Magazine. Once you get to the 4th of July, especially in whitetail country, bucks really start showing their size potential and hunters start to get the itch again. Now is when that preseason prep for the upcoming fall hunting seasons gets underway and that means if you are going to make any changes to your bowhunting setup or if you're trying a different technique or gear, now is the time. Christian Berg joins The Revolution this week to discuss thumb releases and why archery hunters may want to consider practicing with one to help execute their shot more efficiently. Listen in!