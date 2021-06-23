Internet Safety for Kids

Children and pets dying or being injured in hot cars is a significant public health problem. The good news is that these tragedies are preventable. Kids and Car Safety has collected data about at least 8,000 children that were left alone in hot cars or gained access independently into unoccupied cars between 1990 and 2020. Of those, over 990 children lost their lives due to heatstroke and more than 1,200 children were injured. Since last year, PETA documented at least 32 companion animals that have died from heat-related causes. Those are just the cases that were reported and documented—most aren’t.