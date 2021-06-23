Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Internet Safety for Kids

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune is Internet Safety Month, and it's a great time to brush up tips for staying safe online, especially for kids. Antigone Davis is Head of Global Safety at Facebook, she's sharing some great information with us.

www.wfsb.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
Related
KidsWTKR

Online safety for kids on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Recent studies show that 74 percent of parents of six to 12-year-olds are concerned about their children interacting with people they don’t know online. Another study from the National PTA found that three of five parents surveyed confirmed their kids under 13 were using messaging apps, social media or both, while 81 percent reported their children started using social media between the ages of eight and 13. Antigone Davis, Head of Global Safety at Facebook, joins us with some basic online safety tips and discusses the top parental control and safety features Facebook built into their Messenger Kids platform. For more information visit Facebook.com.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Safe Kids Savannah raising awareness to hot car safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer officially started on Sunday, and a local group is raising awareness about cases of children left in hot cars. Safe Kids Savannah is a coalition with a mission of preventing accidental childhood injuries. The program coordinator says with rising temperatures, it’s more important than ever...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

For the kids

COEUR d’ALENE — Lisa Biondo and Vicky Houle spent a good three hours Friday morning deep cleaning the kitchen at Children’s Village. They scrubbed and scoured until the counters and walls and windows — and those areas you don’t even see — were spotless. “It needed lots of work,” a...
Internetadafruit.com

Google’s Be Internet Awesome Teaches Kids About Digital Citizenship

Help kids safely navigate the internet with this assist from Google:. To make the most of the Internet, kids need to be prepared to make smart decisions. Be Internet Awesome teaches kids the fundamentals of digital citizenship and safety so they can explore the online world with confidence.
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Help keep kids safe online with internet limits, appropriate content

According to Pew Research Center, 66% of parents in the United States say parenting is harder today than it was 20 years ago, with many citing technology as a reason why. June is Internet Safety Month, a great time to have conversations with children about digital literacy, safety and responsibility.
Internetualr.edu

Internet Safety Month Student Profile: Benjamin Miller

In celebration of Internet Safety Month, UA Little Rock is profiling student researchers working in this area. My name is Benjamin Miller. I am from Cabot, and my major is cybersecurity. Why did you choose UA Little Rock?. I chose UA Little Rock because of the scholarship opportunities and because...
Trafficrecordstar.com

Kids and Car Safety partnering with PETA to save lives

Children and pets dying or being injured in hot cars is a significant public health problem. The good news is that these tragedies are preventable. Kids and Car Safety has collected data about at least 8,000 children that were left alone in hot cars or gained access independently into unoccupied cars between 1990 and 2020. Of those, over 990 children lost their lives due to heatstroke and more than 1,200 children were injured. Since last year, PETA documented at least 32 companion animals that have died from heat-related causes. Those are just the cases that were reported and documented—most aren’t.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Firefighters urge parents to talk to kids about fire safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department recommends parents talk to kids about fire safety ahead of the Fourth of July fireworks season. “Just educating them that fire is very dangerous and it’s destructive. It grows twice its size just about every 30 seconds. It just needs oxygen, it just needs fuel, and it needs an ignition source,” said Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz.
KidsKING-5

Worried about your kids' internet usage? Here are some tips to keep them safe

After more than a year of social distancing and isolation, many parents are more worried about their kids' mental health now than ever. Lightspeed Alert is a new product from Lightspeed Systems that helps provide parents and schools with early warning detection to prevent incidents and promote safety. Ret. Detective...
Kidsroyalexaminer.com

Safety first for fireworks and kids

Independence Day is coming, and for many families, that means fireworks, big and small. If handled improperly, fireworks can cause serious injury, so if you do enjoy a fireworks show at home, carefully follow some safety precautions to make sure that you and your kids can have a fun, injury-free night.
Internetazpbs.org

Older generations are more concerned about internet safety than Gen Z

We took a look at internet safety as part of our monthly AARP sponsored segment that highlights issues important to older adults in Arizona. Internet safety is a major concern for older generations. Indeed, the FBI reports that most complaints of internet fraud are from people age 60 and older. We asked Andrea Katsenes, the Director of Media and Public Relations at COX, about the warning signs of fraud and how to stay safe on the internet.
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Public Safety, Safe Kids to host car seat check Thursday

Before parents load up their cars for much-awaited summer vacations, they may want to get their child’s car seat checked at an event Thursday. Safe Kids Burke County will host a car seat check Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at Morganton Department of Public Safety Station 3 on Burkemont Avenue across from Western Piedmont Community College, said Casey Kinard, an officer with the department and secretary of Safe Kids.
KidsThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Emphasize safety by testing kids

This pandemic isn’t over, and in our rush to return to normal, I fear we’re ignoring the risk to children. As an epidemiologist, I urge all schools to adopt regular virus testing for teachers, staff and students this fall. Vaccinations and testing creates a protective bubble against the disease to keep students safe and help contain outbreaks in your community.
New York City, NYWestern Queens Gazette

Internet in Bloom for The Layperson

At the end of 2020, Chicago police reported more than 750 murders, a jump of more than 50% compared with 2019. By mid-December, Los Angeles saw a 30% increase over the previous year with 322 homicides. There were 437 homicides in New York City by Dec. 20, nearly 40% more than the previous year.
Kidswxxv25.com

Teaching your kids water safety at the YMCA

Drowning is one of the leading causes of death in children. With summer in full swing, there’s no better time than the present to learn some tips that might help save your child’s life. Here to tell us more is Danielle Zwerg, a lifeguard and instructor from the YMCA.
InternetWTOK-TV

VERNON LOW INTERNET CONNECTION

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tari Lancaster, a Vernon resident, says she’s constantly having internet problems with her service provider. She lives in Vernon and has been with Suddenlink for more than a year. She’s says her bill is high and the quality of service is extremely poor. “It’s down...