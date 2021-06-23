Phillies: Joe Girardi Wanted to Fight former Hitting Coach Kevin Long, Not Max Scherzer
The rules weren’t as stringent when now-Phillies manager Joe Girardi was leading the Yankees, but there were rules, and his Yankees broke them. In 2014, then-Yankees starter Michael Pineda – now with the Twins – was caught using pine tar multiple times and suspended for ten games. The pine tar was noticeably visible on Pineda’s neck on national television, making it virtually impossible that Girardi didn’t know about it.thatballsouttahere.com