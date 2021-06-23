Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

The First Look: 2021 Banco del Pacífico Open

PGA Tour
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombia's Ricardo Celia, the tournament winner in 2015, is the only past champions in this week's field at Quito Tennis & Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR) QUITO, Ecuador –PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is off to a fast and furious finish in a season slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. After having only four tournaments in a span of fourteen months, the Tour is playing four tournaments in seven-week stretch to close out the year and graduate a new generation of players to the Korn Ferry Tour. The third of those last four events is the 2021 Banco del Pacifico Open, which finds the Tour back in Quito, Ecuador.

www.pgatour.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Golf Course#Golf Tournament#Media Pga#The Korn Ferry Tour#Quito Tennis Golf Club#Ecuadorian#The Pga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Finland
News Break
Tennis
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
News Break
Golf
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPGA Tour

Nesbitt, Del Solar share opening-round lead in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador –Canada’s Drew Nesbitt and Chile’s Cristobal Del Solar posted rounds of 6-under 66 to share the opening-round lead at the Banco del Pacifico Open in the capital city of Ecuador. Nesbitt carded his 66 during a morning of ideal conditions, while Del Solar had to endure tougher conditions, with the wind picking up in the afternoon at Quito Tennis & Golf Club.
Personal FinancePosted by
Coinspeaker

Ricardo Salinas Wants to Make His Bank, Banco Azteca First in Mexico to Receive Bitcoin

However, it is yet unclear the efforts the Banco Azteca is taking to adopt Bitcoin. Ricardo Salinas Pliego, one of Mexico’s richest men wants to make the bank he founded, Banco Azteca the first in the country to accept Bitcoin (BTC). Ricardo Salinas revealed his plans for the bank via Twitter, in response to comments on one of his interviews in which he doubled down on his interest in Bitcoin.
Golfsandiegouniontribune.com

Cam Davis wins Rocket Mortgage for first PGA Tour title

DETROIT — Cam Davis of Australia won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title when Troy Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth hole of a playoff. Davis had putts to win on each of the five extra holes, one of them from...