The First Look: 2021 Banco del Pacífico Open

Colombia's Ricardo Celia, the tournament winner in 2015, is the only past champions in this week's field at Quito Tennis & Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR) QUITO, Ecuador –PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is off to a fast and furious finish in a season slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. After having only four tournaments in a span of fourteen months, the Tour is playing four tournaments in seven-week stretch to close out the year and graduate a new generation of players to the Korn Ferry Tour. The third of those last four events is the 2021 Banco del Pacifico Open, which finds the Tour back in Quito, Ecuador.