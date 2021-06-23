Cancel
Metallica Announce Massive ‘Black Album’ Reissue With Elton John, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus + More

By Graham Hartmann
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Metallica have announced a massive reissue of the Black Album featuring covers from a total of 53 artists. Bands including Ghost, Weezer, Royal Blood, Volbeat and more will share their take on classic Metallica tracks, along with solo artists such as Elton John, Corey Taylor and Miley Cyrus. The new...

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

