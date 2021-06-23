Escaped inmate possibly linked to stolen MoDOT truck

The Sedalia Police Department believes an escaped inmate may have stolen a truck from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Jason M. Laird, 44, escaped from the Tipton Correctional Center.

On Wednesday morning, the department was notified that a MoDOT maintenance shed was broken into and a truck was stolen.

Due to the timing of the theft and Laird's escape, the department believes him to responsible for the missing truck.

The stolen truck is a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Duramax 2500. It has the Missouri state license plate 110189M.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked not to approach Laird and instead contact 911.

Laird is serving seven years for burglary and various thefts.

