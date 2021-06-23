Cancel
Goldendale, WA

Looking Back

By Richard Lefever
Goldendale Sentinel
 10 days ago

The Hotel Central has had a large electric sign placed at the southeast corner of the building [site of the new courthouse annex]. Ledbetter and Wallace are to celebrate their twenty-fifth year in business in this community. Goldendale’s largest department store is a real pioneer in this territory. Founded in June 1906, by Mr. E.L. Wallace and Mr. D. Ledbetter, they were joined six months later by Mr. R.J. Willis. For nearly a quarter of a century, through good times and bad times, this store has weathered the storms of the years, continued to grow and thrive, until it has become one of the most popular mercantile establishments in this part of the state. The store has occupied the same location and been under practically the same management all these years.

