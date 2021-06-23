Slimbook launches light and thin 14-inch Executive laptop with 3K 16:10 90 Hz display and Intel Tiger Lake-U processor

You know the demand for laptops is clearly on the rise when even Europe is seeing new OEMs popping up. Breaking into the global market directly with Windows-based models might be tough, so the new OEMs from Europe are also focusing on GNU / Linux systems. Just like Germany has the Schenker / XMG OEM with the Tuxedo subsidiary, Spain offers similar solutions through its relatively new Slimbook OEM. Apart from catering both for the Windows and Linux crowds, Slimbook also focuses to stay true to its name and deliver lightweight but powerful notebooks, and this can easily be seen with the new Executive models that feature Intel Tiger Lake-U processors packed in a 14-inch chassis that weighs only 2.2 lbs (1 kg) and is 0.59-inch (15 mm) thick.