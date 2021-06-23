Cancel
Paul Rudd Pranks Conan With His ‘Mac and Me’ Clip For the Final Time

By Matt Singer
For almost 20 years, every single time Paul Rudd has appeared on Conan O’Brien’s various talk shows, he has pranked the host and the audience. Rudd would set up a clip from whatever movie or TV show he was there to promote, but when they’d cut to the clip, he’d instead show the same scene from the infamous E.T. ripoff Mac and Me. Sometimes he’d show the clip multiple times in a single appearance. It’s been going on like this for literally decades, across three different talk shows, first Late Night With Conan O’Brien, then The Tonight Show, and finally his current Conan series on TBS.

