Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya

By Luke Smith
Motorsport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrow McLaren SP driver O’Ward recently battled from 16th on the grid to score his second win of the NTT IndyCar season in Detroit, putting him into the thick of the championship fight. The 22-year-old’s performances have drawn praise from across the racing world, with Red Bull Formula 1 driver...

www.motorsport.com
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsgtplanet.net

F1 2021 Driver Ratings: F1 Drivers Guess Their Team Mates’ Scores

Formula One has released a new video of the sport’s drivers guessing — and reacting to — each other’s F1 2021 driver ratings. Driver ratings are one of the key components of any F1 game. In essence, the game’s AI avatars of the real world drivers are governed by four abilities: Experience, Racecraft, Awareness, and Pace. According to an earlier announcement from Codemasters, F1 2021 will actually add a fifth rating, known as Focus, though it doesn’t appear in this clip.
Motorsportsracer.com

The Week In IndyCar, with Oliver Askew

This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring 2019 Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit. Of the many items explored, Askew takes us inside the surprising call-up to drive his former...
MotorsportsJalopnik

Pato O'Ward Proves That IndyCar Is Where He Belongs

“I like to win, and I’m not here to do anything else but win,” Patricio O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team, told Jalopnik in a recent chat ahead of this weekend’s race at Road America. “We’re all race car drivers, and we all want to beat each other. And that’s what drives me.”
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

O’Ward: Title fight will “get even tighter than it is now”

Last week at Detroit, O’Ward wrested the points lead from Alex Palou by a solitary point after becoming the first driver to score more than one win this season. But now he says is the time for the team to push and take advantage of their situation because he feels sure his strongest rivals have the ability to retaliate.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s New Goal

Michael Jordan has a lofty NASCAR goal for Bubba Wallace moving forward this year. Last weekend, Wallace and the 23XI Racing team finished in fifth place at Pocono. It was Wallace’s best result of the season to date. “All in all, really solid weekend. Great day for DraftKings, their first...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Road America IndyCar: Grosjean leads practice, Askew stars

Grosjean’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda lapped the 4.014-mile course in 1min47.6781sec, an average speed of 134.200mph, eclipsing the best efforts of second fastest Ryan Hunter-Reay by 0.1243sec. Top Penske honors went to Josef Newgarden in third who was a mere 0.04sec slower than Hunter-Reay, and only a hundredth ahead...
Motorsportsracingnews.co

IndyCar Racing News

IndyCar racing news and photos from the open wheel racing series. View the latest motorsports coverage of Indycar Series news and photos here. Indycar Race Results: June 20, 2021 (Road America) Road America results for the Indycar Series Today, it’s the REV Group Grand Prix for the NTT Indycar Series....
MotorsportsAnderson Herald Bulletin

Ken de la Bastide column: Young guns flexing IndyCar muscle

The powers to be at the NTT IndyCar Series have to be smiling with the rapid changing of the guard in the open wheel series. It was anticipated entering 2021 the young guns would begin to make their presence known during the year. But, thus far, it is the young...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023

The long-awaited return of one of rallying’s most iconic event’s proved a hit with drivers, teams and fans, as Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier triumphed in one of the WRC’s toughest and most spectacular events. The WRC received a particularly warm reception from Kenyan locals as fans lined the streets and filled...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Feeney 'blocking out' Whincup speculation

The teenager is considered the overwhelming favourite to replace the seven-time series championship when he steps out of the driver's seat and into the team management role next season. It's believed he's always been the preferred candidate, even before more established stars linked to the seat like Chaz Mostert and...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

The 10-round season has been delayed from its usual pre-COVID late-March or early-April start in order to allow teams to get to grips with the new Cosworth-developed hybrid systems, with the Donington opener scheduled for 23-24 April. The calendar, released by BTCC organiser TOCA, follows its traditional format, with no...
MotorsportsESPN

IndyCar Schedule-Winners

April 18  Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Alex Palou) April 25  Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Colton Herta) May 1  Genesys 300 (Scott Dixon) May 2  XPEL 375 (Pato O'Ward) May 15  GMR Grand Prix (Rinus Veekay) May 30  Indianapolis 500 (Helio...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Styria GP Review | Ferrari post Styria

Red Bull and Mercedes hide merely some small technical differences in their structure and systems but in an F1 more and more exasperated , this becomes a discriminating factor in the race result. The sixth and seventh place collected by Sainz and Leclerc in Austria represents Ferraris true potential in normal track conditions, without considering the pole positions achieved on street-circuits. Norris is once again the reference driver of McLaren. He has understood its technical setting and how to use the different setups to extract 100% of the potential in every race phase, but most of all he stole from Ricciardo the role of leader of the technical development of the car, which now evolves and improves in function of his personal drive-style. After the “bendy” wing and the tyres pressures, new rules are coming in order to slow the pit stops down. Chris Horner is clear and believes that this new FIA venture is just another assault made by Mercedes on Red Bull. Ferrari where are you? With the eighth round of the season done and dusted, the red car is but a big question mark, for the observers and for the people who watch it closely.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

George Russell made sure to console his Williams Formula 1 crew as he climbed out of his car 35 laps too early at last weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix. It had been a fine weekend overall for both the British driver and his team, backing up what Russell had called his “best ever” race at Williams with his 12th place finish a week earlier at Paul Ricard.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Vatanen to be reunited with WRC title-winning Ford after 40 years

Vatanen is set to drive the car he shared with David Richards up the famous Goodwood Hill as Prodrive celebrates four decades of motorsport at the July 8-11 event. The iconic Rothmans-liveried Escort has undergone a two-year restoration and will enjoy its first run out at Goodwood as Vatanen and Prodrive chairman Richards are reunited with the car.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Toyota president left “shaking” after breakthrough Katsuta podium

Katsuta produced arguably the drive of his career at last weekend’s Safari Rally to finish second behind Toyota teammate and winner Sebastien Ogier, to claim his first top flight WRC podium. Competing in his first full-time campaign with Toyota, the 28-year-old has impressed this season, and is the only driver...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

How can Mercedes fight back against Red Bull's latest streak of dominance? At the Styrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen claimed Red Bull's fourth win in a row, whilst Toto Wolff announced that Mercedes are done developing their W12 and are focussing on 2022's car. Without any new developments, what can Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton do to get ahead of Red Bull? Autosport's Jake Boxall-Legge takes a look at the Formula 1 team's options, from picking its battles to utilising Bottas and more.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Super Formula 2021: Mid-season driver ratings

Four races down, three to go - it's been an unpredictable start to the 2021 Super Formula season, with a championship leader few would have chosen on the basis of pre-season testing, a struggling reigning champion and some impressive youngsters shaking up the establishment. There are no perfect scores here,...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Will softer tyres shake up the F1 order in Austria this weekend?

Lewis Hamilton made clear in the aftermath of the race that Mercedes had to do something to find performance after finding it "impossible" to challenge F1 title rival and championship leader Max Verstappen. The tight turnaround between the back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring left precious time for Mercedes...