Keira Knightley Reteaming With Director Camille Griffin For Sci-Fi Drama CONCEPTION at Searchlight

"You can't save yourselves… but you can save your legacy." Bring on more epic sci-fi!! Apple has revealed the second teaser trailer for their grand new sci-fi series Foundation, based on the seminal book series of the same name from Isaac Asimov. As we already know, Hollywood has been trying to adapt these books for decades, now we're finally going to see how David Goyer brings this futuristic story to life on screen. Foundation chronicles "the thousand year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it." Based around a mathematician who can predict the future, but they don't like the future he sees is coming. "Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons – a long line of emperor clones – fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever." Apple's Foundation stars Jared Harris as the mathematician Hari Seldon; with Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. This looks like it definitely has the intergalactic scale, I just hope the scope of the story lives up to the books.