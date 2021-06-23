Cancel
Keira Knightley Reteaming With Director Camille Griffin For Sci-Fi Drama CONCEPTION at Searchlight

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean, Pride and Prejudice) has signed on to star in the sci-fi drama Conception that is being directed by Camille Griffin. Knightley and Griffin first worked together on the Christmas-set dramedy Silent Night that is due to come out later this year. Griffin will write and direct, with Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler producing through their Maven Screen Media banner.

geektyrant.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trudie Styler
Person
Keira Knightley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conception#Searchlight#Sci Fi Drama#Maven Screen Media#British
