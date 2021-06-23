American Horror Stories: Fear Takes New Form in FX on Hulu Teaser
First, it was a teaser, and then it was two key art posters, and now fans of the "AHS" franchise are getting a deeper look into what lies ahead with FX on Hulu's "American Horror Story" spinoff American Horror Stories. With the series set to hit the streaming service next month, the newest look builds upon the idea that each episode will be its own chapter of horror. It also appears that Ryan Murphy & company are looking to offer some kind of tease as to why Rubberman is now Rubberwoman. Because when "Fear Takes New Form," it's survival of the fittest (or most horrific).bleedingcool.com