174 New Statewide COVID Cases, Four in Valley

HARRISBURG – COVID-19 case counts continue to stay below 200 and remain in the single digits in the Valley. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 174 new cases, for a total of 1,210,820 – 97% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there were four new cases, three in Northumberland County for a total of 9,711 since the start of the pandemic. Montour County has one new case with 2,009 total cases. Union has no new cases and remains with a total of 6,154, and Snyder County’s case count was reconciled to 3,676 cases.