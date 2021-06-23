Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Take an Escape to The Avenue Inn & Spa in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

By Marilyn Odesser-Torpey
mainlinetoday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis cozy inn and spa near the Main Line comes with lots of amenities to keep you comfortable during a weekend getaway. Located only a block from the beach, boardwalk and first-class shopping, the Avenue Inn is a coastal-cool oasis. Take your pick from 18 room styles, some with whirlpools, private balconies and/or oceanfront views. Mid-week rates are lower—and if you’re looking for even more economical digs, book one of 12 rooms at the nearby Avenue II. All options include access to the inn’s many amenities, including an indoor saltwater pool and outdoor hot tub, a steam room, free parking, and a full breakfast.

mainlinetoday.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Beach#Oceanfront#Hot Tub#The Avenue Inn Spa#American#The Blue Hen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rally calls on defending voter rights and DC statehood

WASHINGTON — On a grassy plot of the National Mall, in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol, thousands of voting rights supporters arrived on buses, on foot and even on horseback. The “we the people” at last week's rally on Washington, D.C., statehood and voting rights comprised a coalition of races, genders, generations and geography. From students to clergy to members of Congress, about 2,500 people descended upon the nation’s capital to defend what the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis described as “the precious, almost sacred” right to vote. Folded into that sentiment was the demand that the residents of Washington, D.C., must also be recognized as full citizens through statehood.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...