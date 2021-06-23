Take an Escape to The Avenue Inn & Spa in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
This cozy inn and spa near the Main Line comes with lots of amenities to keep you comfortable during a weekend getaway. Located only a block from the beach, boardwalk and first-class shopping, the Avenue Inn is a coastal-cool oasis. Take your pick from 18 room styles, some with whirlpools, private balconies and/or oceanfront views. Mid-week rates are lower—and if you’re looking for even more economical digs, book one of 12 rooms at the nearby Avenue II. All options include access to the inn’s many amenities, including an indoor saltwater pool and outdoor hot tub, a steam room, free parking, and a full breakfast.mainlinetoday.com