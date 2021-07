The campaign to become New York City’s next mayor might be in for a twist. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams narrowly led the Democratic primary in the first set of tabulated ranked-choice voting results released Tuesday by the city’s board of elections. But former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia finished the preliminary count — which included only early and in-person voters — close behind, with 48.9% to Adams’ 51.1%. Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer, finished third in the tally.