Tavolino

By Heidi Lauth Beasley
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best thing about Tavolino is the terrace. Row upon row of green rattan chairs, flirtatious smiles exchanged over courgette fritti, and panoramic views of everyone’s favourite 1886 London poster boy, Tower Bridge. On the right sunny day with the right cold, crisp negroni confuso, Tavolino can feel like heaven. But...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

Chick King

There are so many chicken shops in Tottenham but there is only one Chick King. In the shadow of the Spurs stadium, this family-run restaurant has been open for over 40 years. Three things are guaranteed here. There will be a queue, the no-nonsense owner will give you a big grin if you give him one first, and that crispy chicken skin will be second to none. Whether you opt for a classic three pieces and chips combo or the mayo-loaded chicken sandwich, it’s genuinely some of London’s best fried chicken. Minimal grease, maximum flavour. Prices are higher than your average chicken spot, but as you can tell from the queue snaking out the door, it’s worth it.
The Infatuation

Wayfarer

Why would I drive all the way to San Diego for pastries, you might ask. Yes, LA is filled with amazing bakeries. But you will regret driving home with just one dozen pastries from Wayfarer in La Jolla instead of two. This tiny surfboard-shaped bakery from a chef who used to bake at Tartine scrawls its daily offerings on a paper menu—buttery croissants, fruit-filled tarts, sourdough breads, cookies, and a few artfully constructed sandwiches filled with mortadella or avocado and sprouts. All of it is exceptional. And if you stick around for pizza night, get whatever vegetarian pie is on special.
The Infatuation

Kimchi Pop

This Korean spot has two locations (there’s another one in Uptown) but West Town’s is the original. And we like coming to this little place for their stew—particularly the soondubu and the army, which are both antidotes to a gloomy winter day. We’re also fans of Kimchi Pop's chewy tteokbokki and crispy kimchi pancakes. You can order all this to-go, but we actually like coming here because there’s a little self-serve banchan station that we appreciate.
The Infatuation

Keeva Indian Kitchen

This casual Indian restaurant in the Inner Richmond is where you’ll find us whenever we’re in the mood for fenugreek-spiced chicken, smoky tandoori wings, and biryanis that taste faintly floral from saffron and rose water. Another reason to swing by Keeva is they don’t hold back on the spice. Nose-clearing dishes, like creamy coconut fish curry or lamb rogan josh with kashmiri chilis, build a satisfying heat in your mouth that lingers. The brightly colored spot is usually filled with groups of friends and families sharing curries on a weeknight. It's also a major takeout operation, as evidenced by the sea of bags waiting by the door.
The Infatuation

Hiden

A few hours before dinner at Hiden, you get an email that contains a secret code to get in the door, along with a list of rules that includes “not to wear perfume in consideration to others and the food.” When you show up to either the 6:30pm or 9:30pm seating, you have to go to The Taco Stand, a casual restaurant in Wynwood where no one is dressed like they’re about to eat a very expensive omakase dinner. You walk to the back in your way-too-fancy clothes, enter the code, and watch as a secret door silently slides open.
The Infatuation

Wharf Bar and Grill

Located on Jamaica Bay, The Wharf is a cash-only restaurant with a huge outdoor patio that’s perfect for brunch with the family or a drink at the bar. The menu is made up of the classics—benedicts at breakfast, burgers and the like—as well as some seafood specials like fish and chips and a pretty sizable lobster roll. The ideal place to sit with a group is on the covered portion of the deck that extends even further out into the water, but the shaded outdoor bar area is where you come for a long, leisurely drink with yourself or one other person. It’s the low-key, but lively corner of the restaurant, full of friendly regulars, where you can grab a frozen Arnold Palmer cocktail and watch the ferry come in against the backdrop of Brooklyn.
The Infatuation

Ski Shores Cafe

The new restaurant and bar openings in Austin you should know about. Lou’s is an East Austin restaurant serving burgers, rotisserie chicken, and frozen custard. June’s All Day is a cool, casual cafe on South Congress we endorse for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks.
The Infatuation

Thai Rock

Thai Rock is part Thai restaurant and part live music space with a huge patio on the water near the Cross Bay Bridge, making it one of the best hangs in the Rockaways. Stop by for a huge blue margarita or lychee martin adorned with fruit and flower petals, and you’ll feel like you’re much further away from the rest of the city than you are (even while you see it in the distance across the bay). For a light meal with a seaside feel, try the Fisherman Ginger, a nice, mild cod with mushrooms and sweet-sour mango salad. If you’re going beer-heavy, the Thai Rock burger with basil works great with a Chang beer.
The Infatuation

Cold Spring Tavern

Set in the Santa Ynez Mountains just above Santa Barbara, Cold Springs Tavern is an old cabin and former stagecoach stop that dates back to 1886. But the crowds don’t drive up here just because it's a living museum. Cold Springs also serves some of the best tri-tip on the Central Coast: thick juicy slices of medium-rare beef grilled over oak and seasoned with garlic and spices. During the week make a reservation for a full meal inside the restaurant, or show up on weekends for the big outdoor barbecue where families load up on tri-tip sandwiches slathered in barbecue sauce or house salsa while drinking beer, picnicking in the gardens, and enjoying whatever live bands happens to show up.
The Infatuation

The Jolly Oyster

If slurping oysters in the sand is your idea of an adventurous weekend, look for the Jolly Oyster Shuck Shack trucks that park at San Buenaventura State Beach Park in Ventura on Saturdays and Sundays. The locally-owned oyster farm raises its own Kumamotos in Baja California and hauls them north, selling them to daytrippers who set up BYOB picnics on the beach. Grab an oyster knife (they sell them on the truck) if you want to shuck them yourself, or just order some oysters on the half shell with cucumber mignonette from the truck, which also serves prepared dishes like fried oysters tacos, steamed clams, bay scallop ceviche, and sea urchin tostadas.
The Infatuation

Blue Plate

Blue Plate is a buzzy Bernal Heights meet-up spot. The dining rooms look like the inside of someone's house and the flower-filled backyard is cozy and intimate. As for the food, the American menu mixes in Mediterranean influences, so expect deviled eggs, smoked trout, and black truffle risotto, as well as comfort dishes like meatloaf and fried chicken.
The Infatuation

Cafe 2825

There aren’t many places in Atlantic City where your whole family will have a good time (Rainforest Cafe doesn’t count), but Cafe 2825 is one of the exceptions. This Italian restaurant isn’t on the boardwalk, but is right near the Tropicana and accessible from most other casinos and hotels. Quite a few options on the menu are finished tableside, including the cacio e pepe made with truffle butter and tossed in a cheese wheel right next to you. At some point, you might also meet the owner, Joe, probably while he’s fileting your branzino.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Mallon's Homeade Sticky Buns

Mallon’s is most famous for their crumb cake, which is so good that they even have a Crumb Cake of the Month Club (yes, this is a real thing). Get some of those along with a dozen of the sticky buns topped with raisins and walnuts before you head out of town.
The Infatuation

Facing Heaven

A dining room bathed in red and green light. A single fake red or white rose on every table. Black and white chequered flooring. A disco ball and life-sized mannequin in the bathroom. No, this isn’t a Twin Peaks-esque fever dream. It’s Facing Heaven. The reincarnation of tiny vegan Chinese spot Mao Chow is just around the corner from the original Hackney location, with the same slightly-chaotic-but-fun charm as its predecessor. And it’s still cosy. If you don’t want to bump elbows or backs with your neighbour, nab one of the few ‘proper’ tables and chairs. But sitting on a low stool at the formica table that runs the length of the front, people-watching out of the big windows, has its advantages. And when chilli oil inevitably splatters everywhere while you’re enthusiastically eating mock-pork dumplings drenched in kicking chilli flake-infused oil, garlic-heavy stir-fried chrysanthemum and black pudding (actually tofu), and scooping up bouncy, cold XO noodles, this is the kind of spot where a messy table doesn't really matter.
The Infatuation

Aromi

There are two main reasons to come to Aromi in Carroll Gardens: the back patio and the pizza. Their large outdoor area is filled with potted plants and even has a white picket fence, and the pies here are fluffy, chewy, and blistered. In a blind taste test, you’d be hard pressed to differentiate them from the best Neapolitan pizzas in the city. Some unique toppings are offered (fried meatballs, for example), but you should stick with the margherita. Other dishes like the grilled octopus—which lacks any char—and lumpy spaghetti alla carbonara need more work. If you get to Lucali and the wait is longer than the runtime for The Irishman, Aromi is a great backup to satisfy your pizza craving (and it’s only a 10-minute walk away).
The Infatuation

Happy Jack’s Burger Bar

Go to Happy Jack’s Burger Bar hungry hungry. The burgers are big and chunky and come on anything from a pretzel bun to a quesadilla, with perfectly seasoned crispy onions on top and excellent housemade salt and vinegar chips on the side. But in addition to a burger, you need to get the Dublin eggrolls. These eggrolls have been famous around town since before Happy Jack’s came into being, when they lived on the menu at the owner’s previous restaurant just across the street (the now-closed Rockaway staple Dalton's Seaside Grill). They’ve got the same signature filling involving what are essentially all the ingredients of a reuben, inside a fat New York eggroll.
The Infatuation

Bottle Club Pub

We like going to Bottle Club Pub—the retro-themed bar near Union Square—to admire the huge collection of vintage ceramic whiskey decanters, and watch the mechanical shelves stocked with shiny bottles of alcohol slowly move from floor to ceiling. The displays are mesmerizing, and best experienced alongside creamy dessert cocktails, shaken and stirred drinks, whiskey from their obscenely long list—and maybe some fries from the short food menu. Even better is that you can stroll into this place with whatever you decided to wear that day. So expect to trade life stories with suited types, adult backpack crews, and tourists who didn’t get the memo on dressing for Bay Area weather.
The Infatuation

Boardwalk Pizza

Boardwalk pizza isn’t on the boardwalk, but it’s worth the walk up the road to grab a few slices of some of the best pizza in the Rockaways. We like the chicken parm pizza topped with lemon slices, and they also do a great grandma pie that would be right at home at a solid Brooklyn pizzeria. If you want to do a full sit-down Italian meal, there’s even a large selection of impressive red-sauce dishes you can eat in a packed shop that otherwise screams beach culture with blue walls and a big surfboard sign.
The Infatuation

Rosie's

Somewhere in the last decade, brunch began to feel like more of a chore than a pleasure. The stress of rounding up all your friends in time for an 11am reservation; the repetitive menus; that loud table of 15 who’ve consumed a swimming pool worth of mimosas. All that for another $19 room temperature benedict? Is it even remotely worth it anymore?
The Infatuation

Chica

Chica is one of the more mature clubstaurant options in town. This MiMo spot is located on a relatively quiet street far from any loud bars, so it’s a good option for folks who are afraid of South Beach. The restaurant only transforms into a full-fledged clubstaurant on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 9pm. During those times, expect sparkly dancers to weave their way through the big dining room while a DJ and accompanying live saxophone player ensure it’s loud enough to distract you from the fact that the chips and guacamole cost $22. But unlike most clubstaurants, the service is good and the restaurant’s design, a sort of Mid-century modern Tulum, is actually quite pretty. The food is way overpriced and just barely above average, which, for a clubstaurant is about as good as it gets. We like the cocktails though, and they have some shareable drinks that can serve up to eight.
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

