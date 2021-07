If you're itching to get back to big events and you haven't gotten vaccinated yet, you may be in luck. San Francisco and Santa Clara counties are both offering up a chance to score sports or other event tickets to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine. San Franciscans will get Giants tickets while supplies last; Santa Clara folks can get a chance at Warriors tickets in a lottery that includes entrance to some other big-ticket events, plus prizes like a ball autographed by Steph Curry. Other raffles in San Jose include tickets to Southwest Airlines among the prizes.