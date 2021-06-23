Cancel
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 leaked renders confirm subtle redesign, but engineers have their work cut out with resolving Wear OS 3.0 bugs

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report, Samsung's engineers are busy addressing Wear OS 3.0 bugs that could hold back the Galaxy Watch 4 and, by extension, the Galaxy Watch Active 4. Renders of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 have leaked too, confirming the smartwatch's design and changes compared to the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

www.notebookcheck.net
