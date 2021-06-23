MRI Software and Propic Sign National Deal to Bring Conversational AI to Aussie Property Managers
Agents free to focus on interpersonal moments that matter while AI handles the rest. "The partnership promises to accelerate AI adoption in the property management industry to the advantage of anyone who buys, sells, rents, owns or manages property and has access to the Internet – that is, most adult Australians and property managers," said Josh Symons, MRI Software Real Estate Industry Principal.www.globalpropertyguide.com