Find Out How Brands Are Partnering With Retailers to Monetize Rapidly-Changing Consumer Behaviors at New 'Path to Purchase Live' In-Person Event

By Progressive Grocer Staff
progressivegrocer.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Path to Purchase Institute — the leading brand marketing insights, intelligence, education and networking source for product manufacturers, retailers, agencies and solution providers for nearly two decades — is bringing together consumer product marketing and retail leaders live-in-person for the first time in two years with an all-new, highly-interactive education and networking event including a diverse program showcasing winning 2021 success stories and unveiling timely spend trend research.

Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Clerk Partners With Meredith to Boost Management of In-Store Publications

Retail technology company Clerk, which works with retailers and brands to improve their marketing and merchandising performance in the checkout aisle, announced a new partnership with Meredith Corp. The Des Moines, Iowa-based magazine publisher will use Clerk’s machine learning technology to manage its publications in more than 15,000 stores per quarter.
BusinessPosted by
dot.LA

How Repeat Aims to Change Consumers' Relationships With Brands

How do you turn a one-time buyer into a repeat customer? Venice-based ecommerce software startup Repeat may have an answer. Business partners Kim Stiefel and Sarah Wissel came up with the idea for the company after speaking to the customers of their own subscription t-shirt service, UNDR. Their idea was...
EconomyThe Drum

Look out consumer brands, B2B marketers are racing to sports partnerships

From Goodyear blimps to the Pepsi porch at New York Mets’ Citi Field to the Nike swoosh emblazoned on the bodies of top athletes across the world, sports marketing has long been the purview of consumer brands. Yet more and more it appears business-to-business marketers are joining the competition for sports fans’ hearts and wallets. Whether its providers of medical equipment, IT services or insurance for small business, new B2B players are suiting up and taking the field. As part of The Drum’s Sports Marketing Deep Dive, we find out why.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Store Associates at Crossroads: Skills and Strategies for an Omnichannel World

For many of us in retail, we have been talking about and building strategies around omnichannel for at least a decade. It has been proven time and time again that omnichannel shoppers spend more and have a higher lifetime value than those who shop using only one channel. So naturally, the focus on omnichannel as an engine for growth was a pre-pandemic priority.
Economymediapost.com

Brands Show Heightened Interest In Personalized Content, 'Opt-Out' Too

Whether we realize it or not, we are all in the business of content. And the pandemic has exacerbated the proliferation of content due to the corresponding shift to a greater reliance on digital media. But not all content -- especially digital content -- is created equal, and there is...
Charlotte, NCqcitymetro.com

How Black brands are finding success with major retailers

Planners and journals were a ritual for Jasmin Foster growing up. A new planner signaled a fresh start, and journals held dreams that she hoped to someday make a reality. In her search for stationery, even into adulthood, it was common for Foster to walk down shopping aisles and see shelves devoid of culturally relevant products.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Report: Merchants See Open Banking As Path To Personalizing Consumer Experiences

Financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and merchants alike are all seeking out technologies that could help them engage and retain consumers’ loyalty in a world where seamless and swift digital experiences are expected more often. A rising number of United States consumers are turning online first when interacting with their FIs or favored merchants, with 41 percent now considering themselves digital-only customers, for that matter.
EconomyThe Drum

How to market to ‘Generation Change’, today’s conscious consumers

Young consumers are more committed to social good than any other demographic. And in order to connect with them in authentic ways, brands can’t rely on performative activism, but must rise to the challenge of real changemaking, writes Brent Farrell, chief operating officer at branding agency Soldier Unlimited. As marketers...
Economyinsideradio.com

75% Of Brands Are Back To Live In-Person Marketing, With 68% Of Consumers Participating.

Stations still on the fence about bringing back live events and re-hiring street teams should take note of a study conducted by experience relationship management firm AnyRoad. The findings show that not only have three-fourths of brand marketers resumed live in-person experiential marketing, more than two-thirds of consumers have returned to these in-person events, a quantum leap from 4% during some of the pandemic's worst days in May 2020.
Marketsmediapost.com

Price Biggest Driver Of Consumer Purchases, Study Finds

Price is the single biggest factor in consumer purchase decisions, and it is also the biggest turnoff when changes occur, according to Part 2 of The State Of Personal Commerce, a study by Bluecore. There are lessons here for email marketers planning ecommerce campaigns. Of the shoppers polled, 57% say...
Sciencemarketingdive.com

Horizon Media embeds behavioral science with brand strategy via new team

Horizon Media's Why Group, which analyzes the intersection of culture, people and brands, has created a Human Intelligence Team, per a press release emailed to Marketing Dive. Brand strategist and social scientist Steve Grant will serve as senior vice president of the team, which will create new models and tools for clients that integrate insights gleaned from behavioral economics. Grant joins Horizon from Animal Spirits, his own consultancy, and previously worked at consulting firm Plan A, Prudential and several agencies.
Economysuccess.com

How to Build a Personal Brand That Breaks Through the Digital Noise

Why do most personal brands fail? It’s not, as you might assume, because the brand is not good enough, or because the person who runs it is not intelligent enough. Most personal brands fail because they get absorbed into the noise—the noise created by the industry, by their competitors and even the noise brands create for themselves.
Skin Carebeautypackaging.com

FIT Grads Reveal New Findings About Beauty Consumers

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and the graduates of its Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management (CFMM) master's program held a virtual presentation—'Beauty's Think Tank'—The Future of Consumerism. Dr. Joyce Brown, president of FIT, opened the presentation, and Professor Stephan Kanlian, who moderated the presentation and created the CFMM...
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Online Pet Product Purchases Edge Out In-Person Shopping, APPA Survey Finds

Pet spending jumped in the past year, with 35 percent of pet owners spending more on products such as food, wellness-related products and other care items, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA)’s recently released biennial National Pet Owners Survey 2021-2022. The survey also found that 51 percent of pet owners are willing to pay more for ethically sourced pet products and eco-friendly pet products.

