Find Out How Brands Are Partnering With Retailers to Monetize Rapidly-Changing Consumer Behaviors at New 'Path to Purchase Live' In-Person Event

From Goodyear blimps to the Pepsi porch at New York Mets’ Citi Field to the Nike swoosh emblazoned on the bodies of top athletes across the world, sports marketing has long been the purview of consumer brands. Yet more and more it appears business-to-business marketers are joining the competition for sports fans’ hearts and wallets. Whether its providers of medical equipment, IT services or insurance for small business, new B2B players are suiting up and taking the field. As part of The Drum’s Sports Marketing Deep Dive, we find out why.