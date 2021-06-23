Volusia probably dropping school uniforms
The Volusia County School Board decided Tuesday, June 22, to advertise a repeal of the uniform requirements within its student dress code. They also wanted to clarify other areas of the overall dress code. Public comments will be requested at a later date. The panel discussed uniforms and other smaller changes, including prohibiting students from wearing pants that are torn. Flip flops, sunglasses and hats also are still not permitted in most cases.www.hometownnewsvolusia.com