Michelle Priddy's Kitchen Strategies: Easy Granola

Are there any good low Fodmap recipes you could recommend for people with IBS?. The list of high-Fodmap (Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And Polyols) foods can be daunting, with certain grains and cereals (wholemeal bread, wheat pasta), legumes and pulses (red kidney beans, baked beans), lactose (milk, yoghurt), fruit (apples, peaches) and vegetables (garlic, onions, mushrooms) that cause digestive trouble typically off the menu. The diet involves swapping these high Fodmap foods (ie, short-chain carbohydrates) for low alternatives, then reintroducing them one by one over time, to discover what you can and can’t tolerate. “It’s not a forever diet,” explains Emma Hatcher, author of The Fodmap-Friendly Kitchen Cookbook. “The aim of the game for a healthy, happy gut is to try to add as many Fodmap-containing foods back into your diet.” (Of course, anyone embarking on this – or, indeed, any – diet should first speak to their GP.)