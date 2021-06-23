St. John’s basketball stays busy on recruiting trail in summer months

Holmgren is going to be one of the best players in college basketball with his unique skill set. As well as, creating the best frontcourt in college basketball in combination with Drew Timme. Additionally, his impact defensively will be massive with his rim protection ability and the length he has matched with athleticism. Next, he will be able to add versatility offensively with his ability to handle the basketball like a guard and score the basketball. Continued, he will turn into a problem for defenses with his overall skill and size. Furthermore, the offense will be centered around Timme and allow Holmgren to be the second option which is extremely dangerous for opposing teams to handle. Chet Holmgren will be one of the best watches in college basketball and will be in pursuit of helping Gonzaga win a National Championship.