Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for performing entry level criminal history examination work, to include verifying and updating criminal history information for dispositions, diversions, fingerprint submissions, and/or expungement orders. Performs background checks for local and/or state law enforcement agencies, Federal Firearm Licensees (FFLs), attorneys, court clerks, employment agencies, and the general public in compliance with state and federal laws. Translates and explains criminal justice terms, processes, procedures, and documentation. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in appropriate databases.tbinewsroom.com