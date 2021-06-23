Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Village of Dousman is seeking applications for a full-time Public works/Utility position. This position includes maintenance and repairs to public properties and projects. Must be able to deal courteously with the public, work outdoors in varying weather conditions and available to work overtime as required. These tasks will include assisting with operation of the municipal wastewater and water systems, maintenance and repairs of the parks, streets, and public properties of the village. This includes but not limited to snowplowing, salting streets, mowing and sign repair, installing and maintaining water meters, flushing hydrants as well as other needed tasks under supervision and direction of the Superintendent. This position requires rotating on call and weekend work. The ability to respond to inclement weather is required.