School district welcomes new superintendent

Glenwood School District welcomes a new superintendent. After an intense search and selection process, the board of directors selected Greg Rayl to succeed Heather Gimlin in the superintendent position. Greg has traveled far and wide for his teaching career, and his experience as superintendent in international schools in several countries brings a richness of experience in many cultures. Greg’s wife, Kim, is currently employed with the Mabton School District. We wish Heather Gimlin the very best in her new position and will miss her. And we welcome Greg and Kim and hope you all get a chance to get acquainted with them in the near future.