James Gunn Doesn't Know Which Superman Was Shot in The Suicide Squad
One of the first moments of the trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is a clear confirmation that Bloodshot put Superman in the ICU. But who is this Superman?!. We've seen our fair share of Superman incarnations in film and television; without a current actor donning the cape, there's a Super-absence in the DC realm. That opens the door for some easy, low-hanging Superman jokes to be had, but of course – many are far more interested in what's considered canon.bleedingcool.com