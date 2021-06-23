The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 3

The world of the main Pokémon video games, and the resulting aspects of the franchise as a whole, have always been full of interesting things to explore and discover. From the cave off the path from Cerulean City in Red, Blue, and Yellow versions to the Crown Tundra in Sword and Shield versions, this franchise has typically been known for having a great amount of post-plot replayability. Perhaps one of the greatest mysteries in the world of Pokémon, however, is the Ruins of Alph and the secret of the Unown. Heritage Auctions, an auction house in Dallas, Texas that deals in comics, video games, trading cards, and collectibles, has put a sealed, 1st Edition booster box of Neo Discovery, the Pokémon TCG exploration of the Ruins of Alph arc, up for auction on their website. Prospective bidders have until Friday, June 18th at 2:50 PM Central Time (or 3:50 PM Eastern Time) to bid on this wonderful booster box of 36 eleven-card packs.