Dominica Begins Construction on New Primary School Using Citizenship by Investment Funds

Over the last few years, Dominica's CBI Programme has invested roughly $26 million into sponsoring the education of students abroad, placing tutors with students and rehabilitating 15 schools that were devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017. During the ceremony for the primary school, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted that his government was responsible for making secondary education on the island 100 percent accessible, building the Dominica State College and ensuring that transportation along with uniforms and textbooks were also freely available.