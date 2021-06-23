Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Lehigh Valley goes a week without COVID-19 deaths as cases dwindle

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 174 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, lowering the seven-day moving average of newly reported cases to 196, down 45% from a week ago, and the lowest it’s been since March 25 of last year, the third week of the state’s pandemic.

The average number of cases Wednesday is just 3% of what it was at the beginning of the year. For perspective, the state added more cases in a single day on Jan. 2 — 9,253 — than it has so far in the entire month of June — 8,641. The Lehigh Valley added 754 cases to its tally on Jan. 2, more than twice as many as the 360 cases accumulated during the month of June.

Twenty-seven of the state’s 67 counties didn’t record any additional cases Wednesday. Only Philadelphia, Berks and York reported more than 10 cases each.

To date, there have been 1.21 million infections statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations

Data from the Health Department, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health show that more than 7.93 million Pennsylvanians have received at least one of the 13.65 million vaccinations administered, accounting for 71.6% of the state’s 12-and-older population. There are 6.22 million residents fully vaccinated — 56.1% of those eligible, while another 1.7 million need their follow-up shot.

More than 733,000 inoculations have been given to 432,000 Lehigh Valley residents, accounting for 74.2% of the eligible population, with 339,000 of them — 58.3% — fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 92,000 Valley residents are waiting for their second shot.

The number of vaccinations administered in the 67 counties under the Health Department’s auspices continues to dwindle, averaging 26,567 shots per day, down 64% over the last month. The numbers exclude shots given in Philadelphia, outside the state, or by federal agencies inside the state. The daily average had been more than 115,000 in mid-April.

Deaths

Overall : Eight compared with 34 on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 12, compared with 16 a week ago, a decline of 29%.

Senior care: Eight deaths reported by weekly LTC surveys Wednesday, bringing the total to 13,349, accounting for 48.3% of the state’s 27,612 deaths.

Hospitalizations

There were 394 people hospitalized as of midday Wednesday compared with 397 Tuesday. Of those, 87 were in intensive care, and 68 were on ventilators. COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their lowest level since March of last year.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 40 COVID-19 patients Wednesday compared with 36 Tuesday, including six in intensive care, and seven on ventilators.

Testing

There were 5,524 test results reported Wednesday, with 2.4% of them positive, compared with 2.7% on Tuesday.

The overall positive test rate is 17.6% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : Nine additional case reports, with seven in Lehigh County, two in Northampton County. That brings the total to 75,690.

Deaths : No new deaths have been recorded in a week. The total remains 1,577 (861 in Lehigh, and 716 in Northampton).

