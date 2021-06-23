Larimer County approves $316,000 toward Loveland’s purchase of 245 acres
The city of Loveland is expected to close Friday on the $2.96 million purchase of 245 acres in the foothills west of Loveland as a natural area site. The Larimer County commissioners on Tuesday voted to pitch in $316,000 toward the purchase of the property, and to hold a conservation easement protecting the land, in a partnership with the city of Loveland. The 3-0 vote by the county offered the money and support for the project.www.reporterherald.com