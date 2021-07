When you picture a Jeep breaking free of the roads and traversing the trails where four-door sedans won’t tread, what kind of landscape comes to mind?. Perhaps you think of the deserts of the Southwest, where the tires kick up sand and dust, or maybe the Big Sky Country of the Intermountain West, bounding up and down the hills in what may be America at its most picturesque. You may even picture a Jeep twisting and turning through the forests of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula — though the less said about Michigan here, the better.