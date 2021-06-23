Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salmon, ID

Fritzer Fire estimated at 108 acres

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 9 days ago
U.S. Forest Service - Salmon-Challis National Forest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W31FU_0adAloKH00
U.S. Forest Service - Salmon-Challis National Forest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNQQj_0adAloKH00
U.S. Forest Service - Salmon-Challis National Forest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrJmt_0adAloKH00

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest reports the lightning caused Fritzer Fire reported Tuesday evening is located approximately 21 miles west of Salmon and approximately five miles north of Black Bird Mine on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District.

The Fritzer Fire is burning in grass, dead and down fuels and Ponderosa Pine in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire scar.

It is estimated at 108 acres.

The fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain. One engine and ten firefighters are on scene along with a Type II and a Type III helicopter. The helicopters are currently dropping buckets of water on the fire. Two (2) Type I crews and a Type I helicopter are enroute to the fire with additional resources on order.  The Forest will continue to share information as it becomes available.

Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when camping and to remember that it’s your job and responsibility to properly maintain and extinguish all campfires.

The post Fritzer Fire estimated at 108 acres appeared first on Local News 8 .

Community Policy
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
889
Followers
942
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Salmon, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Forest Service#Camping#Helicopters#Fritzer Fire#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Rules for reserving or staking off areas for IF parade

With this weekend’s Independence Day Parade, the Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Department would like to remind residents reserving or marking areas for the purpose of obtaining a viewing location for the parade may not occur on city property prior to 6:00 a.m. on July 3. The post Rules for reserving or staking off areas for IF parade appeared first on Local News 8.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Stay safe, boat sober

To keep boaters safe on the water for Independence Day, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department asks adults to be mindful of alcohol consumption as alcohol use is a leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and boating crashes. The post Stay safe, boat sober appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

AmeriCorps members provide fire support in Idaho

Individuals serving with the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) Fuels Management Team are partnering with the Salmon-Challis National Forest to support fire mitigation and response. The post AmeriCorps members provide fire support in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Custer County, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Custer Day event canceled

The Salmon-Challis National Forest in partnership with the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park and the Land of the Yankee Fork Historical Association will cancel the Custer Day event effective immediately. The post Custer Day event canceled appeared first on Local News 8.