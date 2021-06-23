Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations reach lowest point since March 2020 as cases, deaths drop

Sharp-eyed readers may have noticed something in my post last week about how the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) lags the rest of the nation by over four months in reporting death data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). I posted the national and state charts from the CDC showing excess deaths from Covid-19. North Carolina’s chart ended on January 30, at the pandemic’s peak. The chart for the United States, however, ended on June 5, well past the peak.