Passerbys pull victims from fiery crash

A couple of Good Samaritans probably saved the lives of victims trapped inside burning car after wreck Friday night in Gun Barrel City.

Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments responded to a fiery, single vehicle crash June 18 in the 200 Block of Commodore Lane, past the intersection with Nob Hill Road.

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, the car left the road, hit a large tree, and upon impact, burst into flames with the occupants still trapped inside. Passing motorists stopped to help and were able to pry open the doors and move them to safety.

When the Gun Barrel City Fire Department arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

“I want to commend the witnesses to the accident who pulled the occupants out of the burning car,” said Gun Barrel City Fire Department Assistance Chief Jason Raney. “Without their quick thinking and bravery, the outcome of this accident could have been tragic.”

UT Health EMS transported two patients to area hospitals.