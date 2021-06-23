Trove, the free voxel world-builder MMO, is out now on Nintendo Switch
The gamigo group and Trion Worlds have announced that free voxel action MMO Trove is available now on Nintendo Switch. According to gamigo, the game has garnered 28 million players across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox since originally launching six years ago, so you should hopefully not have trouble finding other people to play with. Trove involves adventure, world-building, and action combat with 16 playable classes (soon to be 17 with Bard, which is already available on PC).www.nintendoenthusiast.com