Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dania Beach, FL

Body found inside Dania Beach warehouse

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kWEK_0adAl0TK00
Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies work the scene of a body discovered in a warehouse in Dania Beach, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

A woman was found dead inside a warehouse in Dania Beach Wednesday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:45 a.m. to come to 1928 Tigertail Blvd., just west of Interstate 95. Deputies went to the building as did Broward Fire Rescue, who pronounced the woman dead.

Foul play isn’t suspected, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman. People gathered outside the building were seen grieving. The business listed at that address is Abba Equipment, a supply company, records show.

The Broward County Medical Examiner will do an autopsy to determine how the woman died, officials said.

The woman’s identity has not been made public.

Sun Sentinel photographer Joe Cavaretta contributed to this report.

Community Policy
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dania Beach, FL
Government
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Dania Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Government
City
Dania Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broward Sheriff#Broward Fire Rescue#Abba Equipment#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After Surfside collapse, Boca Raton could require building inspections

Boca Raton could become the first in Palm Beach County to require older condo buildings to be inspected at the 40-year or less mark. Broward and Miami-Dade counties require structural and electrical safety inspections for condo buildings every 40 years. Palm Beach County does not have such a law. Boca City Councilman Andy Thomson said the item could be voted on as early as the next council ...
Posted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida city donates to charity with expired license

Margate gave $1,000 in taxpayer money to an unlicensed charity that is being sued by the Broward Sheriff’s Office for misusing a $10,000 grant. Last month, the Margate city commission gave $1,000 to Tuff Start as part of its long-standing tradition to give money to charities. Tuff Start’s application for the gift said it would use the money for scholarships for its summer camp program for ...
Broward County, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New COVID cases up 35%; Delta variant now in 34 counties

The Delta variant, deadlier and more contagious than the original COVID strain, is making its way through Florida at a time when the number of new cases is rising. So far, Delta has infected 280 people across 34 Florida counties, a newly released state report shows. Those infected include 82 people in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties — including a child under the age of 4. As Delta ...
Surfside, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Strong Together: Campers battling hardships create mural for Surfside

South Florida children who have endured their own traumas in life created a tribute mural in solidarity with the Surfside community affected by the Champlain Towers South collapse. The campers and staff at Chai Lifeline’s Camp Simcha Without Borders program in Plantation wanted to help the community in some way when they heard about the tragedy. The camp, which is for children battling serious ...