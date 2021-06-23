Body found inside Dania Beach warehouse

Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies work the scene of a body discovered in a warehouse in Dania Beach, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

A woman was found dead inside a warehouse in Dania Beach Wednesday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:45 a.m. to come to 1928 Tigertail Blvd., just west of Interstate 95. Deputies went to the building as did Broward Fire Rescue, who pronounced the woman dead.

Foul play isn’t suspected, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman. People gathered outside the building were seen grieving. The business listed at that address is Abba Equipment, a supply company, records show.

The Broward County Medical Examiner will do an autopsy to determine how the woman died, officials said.

The woman’s identity has not been made public.

Sun Sentinel photographer Joe Cavaretta contributed to this report.