Report: Climate change means less snow for Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park visitors are encountering warmer temperatures and less snow as climate change alters the world-renown park’s environment.

A U.S. government report released Wednesday by federal and university researchers says average park temperatures in recent decades were likely the warmest of the last 800,000 years. Snowfall amounts in the Yellowstone region decreased on average nearly two feet since 1950.

Temperatures in the region are up by more than 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950 and expected to increase an additional five to 10 degrees by 2100. The changes come as the park attracts increasing crowds, adding to the strain on its natural resources.