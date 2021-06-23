Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Report: Climate change means less snow for Yellowstone

By Associated Press (AP)
Posted by 
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ML7sp_0adAkw2E00

Yellowstone National Park visitors are encountering warmer temperatures and less snow as climate change alters the world-renown park’s environment.

A U.S. government report released Wednesday by federal and university researchers says average park temperatures in recent decades were likely the warmest of the last 800,000 years. Snowfall amounts in the Yellowstone region decreased on average nearly two feet since 1950.

Temperatures in the region are up by more than 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950 and expected to increase an additional five to 10 degrees by 2100. The changes come as the park attracts increasing crowds, adding to the strain on its natural resources.

Community Policy
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

447
Followers
301
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Natural Resources#Yellowstone National Park#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
TheConversationAU

The North American heatwave shows we need to know how climate change will change our weather

Eight days ago, it rained over the western Pacific Ocean near Japan. There was nothing especially remarkable about this rain event, yet it made big waves twice. First, it disturbed the atmosphere in just the right way to set off an undulation in the jet stream - a river of very strong winds in the upper atmosphere - that atmospheric scientists call a Rossby wave (or a planetary wave). Then the wave was guided eastwards by the jet stream towards North America. Along the way the wave amplified, until it broke just like an ocean wave does when it approaches...
EnvironmentPhys.org

The North American heatwave shows we need to know how climate change will change our weather

Eight days ago, it rained over the western Pacific Ocean near Japan. There was nothing especially remarkable about this rain event, yet it made big waves twice. First, it disturbed the atmosphere in just the right way to set off an undulation in the jet stream—a river of very strong winds in the upper atmosphere—that atmospheric scientists call a Rossby wave (or a planetary wave). Then the wave was guided eastwards by the jet stream towards North America.