Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

15 ways successful entrepreneurs can support the next generation

By Fast Company Executive Board
Fast Company
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOften, new and young entrepreneurs are advised to seek out a mentor. Their eagerness to learn and humility when asking for help can be a huge asset in their entrepreneurial journey. However, they shouldn’t always have to do the leg work to forge a successful mentorship. Rather than waiting for an up-and-coming professional or budding entrepreneur to contact them, established business owners and leaders can be proactive and give the next generation a leg up by sharing their experiences, insights, and assistance.

www.fastcompany.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Accelerator#The Next Generation#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

Realize The Mistakes on The Way to The Success

The tech scene is awash with failures, some more pervasive than others. Try hard as you might, there are some startup failures that you’re just not going to be able to avoid. But I’d argue that that’s not a bad thing! Successful products are built on a graveyard of failures and learned lessons.
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

How to hire the next generation of leaders

Millennials already make up a majority of the workforce—and Gen Z is hot on their heels. Your workforce will soon be comprised mostly of members of these generations, if it isn’t already. Are you prepared?. NEW GRADUATES, NEW RECRUITMENT OPPORTUNITIES. Thousands of recent graduates are now in the job market....
EconomyThrive Global

6 Ways to Motivate Yourself as an Entrepreneur in Uncertain Times

Did you know that Jack Ma, Alibaba’s founder and one of the richest men in the world, got rejected for more than 30 jobs he applied to after graduating?. Out of 24 people who applied for the job in KFC, 23 people got hired. Ma wasn’t one of them. Neither he was among the four out of five candidates who applied for a cop position. Ma even lost a job to his cousin at a four-star hotel, and got rejected from Harvard ten times!
EconomyMySanAntonio

Learning a Language Can Make You a Better Entrepreneur

There are so many benefits to learning a new language, it's no surprise that the vast majority of students are required to take language courses. From improved verbal and spatial skills to enhanced problem-solving abilities, learning a new language opens your mind to greater potential. It can also be a valuable skill for entrepreneurs.
EconomyCIO

The next generation of corporate upskilling

According to a recent survey, 93% of CEOs who introduce upskilling programs see increased workforce productivity and resilience. What if you could simultaneously close digital skill gaps, automate repetitive tasks, and inspire continuous learning? In this audio webcast, experts from IDC and PwC tackle the challenges of continuous learning in the years ahead.
InternetMySanAntonio

How Entrepreneurs Can Maximize Networking to Increase Funding

Networking is a powerful entrepreneurial tool. Whether you’re trawling for new clients or seeking to gain new skills, it can deliver myriad benefits on both an individual and a business-wide level. Networking can help owners keep both themselves and their business at the forefront of their industry. It can also...
EconomyFast Company

8 ways companies can better support team members of color

Throughout the pandemic, numerous news stories have reported the outsized impact of COVID-19 on people of color—not just in terms of health equity but their overall well-being and career trajectory. While business leaders can’t control the course of the public health crisis, they can work to mitigate any negative secondary outcomes for their staff.
Small Businessmyasbn.com

6 Valuable Ways Entrepreneurs Can Invest in Themselves

It is no surprise that most entrepreneurs will spend the majority of their time investing in their small businesses. Startup entrepreneurs will usually wear multiple hats. They are the strategist, leader, team builder, marketer, salesperson, and accountant all in one. This is a good thing, and this is important for business growth, except that it has become a challenge for entrepreneurs to find the time to invest in themselves.
Small BusinessForbes

How Women Entrepreneurs Can Prepare For Meeting With Investors

Founder & CEO of fashion tech startup Mys Tyler. Sarah is a serial entrepreneur, global citizen (until recently) and consumer marketing pro. I’ve just completed a fundraiser for my business. It took eight months to raise enough for a 12-month runway, and it was an exhausting process. It’s an exhausting process for all founders, but after experiencing it firsthand and doing some further research, I argue it’s more exhausting for women.
EconomyFast Company

Why this founder is all in on a multigenerational workforce

Full disclosure: I’m a Gen-Xer running a company that focuses on Instagram and TikTok. Yep: I was born before the advent of the Web, mobile and social, but I’ve built a business focused on platforms whose primary user demographics skew toward generations younger than me. It makes perfect sense that...
EducationMySanAntonio

This Online English Course Can be Great for International Entrepreneurs

The world is full of innovative, thoughtful entrepreneurs solving problems in all sorts of industries. You can thrive as an entrepreneur in many parts of the world, but the United States is one of the best countries for entrepreneurship for good reason. There are many reasons to want to sell your products in the United States, but if the language barrier is a problem, it will help to learn English.
Personal FinanceCNBC

Building the Next Generation

Securing the next generation's wealth will require a new crop of financial advisors. In this session, we discuss ways to attract a new, more diverse group of young people to the financial advisor profession, how to grow and diversify the market for financial planning and advice, and how to build investment plans that fit the financial needs and evolving goals of the younger generations.
JobsPosted by
Ladders

8 essential skills for career success

While technical skills and abilities are essential to career success, they are not the only things that matter. Personality traits and social skills are equally important factors. Though some aspects of our personalities are fixed, there are eight social skills we can learn and improve over time. Mastering these skills...
Technologybaltimorenews.net

How can entrepreneurs benefit from software?

The way people live their daily lives is changed by software & technology. Software and technology are driving the globe more and more than ever. The management of a company involves a lot of time and complexity. Companies and entrepreneurs always look for technologies and tools to simplify day-to-day tasks.
Businessthedallasnews.net

How smart digital agencies are helping brands

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Content is the new currency for brands' is a saying that has been picking up pace recently. The power of content increased manifold when businesses were forced to switch to the digital mode for survival. This is what made organizations across domains realize that...
TechnologyFast Company

This one thing could be seriously sabotaging your productivity

Team projects are notorious for taking far more time than expected, which means you don’t have to go far to find some famous examples. Apple pushed off the launch of its HomePod because it needed “a little more time” to refine it. Windows continuously delayed an anticipated feature for Windows 10, before quietly axing it altogether. Even construction of the Sydney Opera House was only supposed to take 4 years. It ended up taking 14.
EconomyCIO

Cultivating a data-driven corporate culture

Limitless cloud resources, cloud-based analytics, and machine learning are revolutionizing decision-making and automation in enterprises. Taking advantage of these capabilities, however, can be a struggle for companies steeped in decades-old processes, data fiefdoms, and legacy systems. Many existing workflows and processes have been optimized for a traditional management model that...