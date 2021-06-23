15 ways successful entrepreneurs can support the next generation

Did you know that Jack Ma, Alibaba’s founder and one of the richest men in the world, got rejected for more than 30 jobs he applied to after graduating?. Out of 24 people who applied for the job in KFC, 23 people got hired. Ma wasn’t one of them. Neither he was among the four out of five candidates who applied for a cop position. Ma even lost a job to his cousin at a four-star hotel, and got rejected from Harvard ten times!